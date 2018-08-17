SLS International (SLS) Trading Down 0% After Earnings Miss

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) was down 0% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of NaN from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). SLS International had a negative return on equity of 89.41% and a negative net margin of 51.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLS International in a research report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on SLS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

