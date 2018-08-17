SLS International (SLS) Shares Down 0% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) fell 0% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.00. 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of NaN from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). SLS International had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on SLS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on SLS International from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

