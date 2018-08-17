Sito Mobile Ltd (SITO) Receives $9.60 Average PT from Analysts

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sito Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -1.14. Sito Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 90.57%. research analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sito Mobile by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.