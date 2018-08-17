SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0512

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, BitForex and Ethfinex. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $27.61 million and approximately $884,398.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00306428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00163206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, DragonEX, BitForex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

