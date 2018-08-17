Simmons First National (SFNC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $35.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $62,408.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,559,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,838,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 736,188 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,339,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 663,813 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 93.5% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,358,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 656,651 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.