Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW) Insider Purchases C$186,105.00 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) insider Sierra Wireless, Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$186,105.00.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

On Thursday, August 16th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.16 per share, with a total value of C$182,020.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.57 per share, with a total value of C$185,915.00.

Shares of SW stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,178. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.17.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.