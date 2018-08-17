Shotspotter (SSTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSTI. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shotspotter has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 6,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,505. The company has a market capitalization of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of -1.66. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 31,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $1,473,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $76,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,272. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3,517.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth $7,490,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

