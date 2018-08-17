Short Interest in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Decreases By 7.0%

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,457,872 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 13th total of 54,281,174 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,498,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 27.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Under Armour Inc Class A’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 129,316 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 950,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 147,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

