Short Interest in Snap Inc (SNAP) Rises By 3.1%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,472,126 shares, an increase of 3.1% from the July 13th total of 112,993,832 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,635,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $16,790,859.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,794,342 shares in the company, valued at $960,283,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Imran Khan sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $7,392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,752,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,833,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,359,358 shares of company stock valued at $27,918,744.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 225.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 221.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -2.73. Snap has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Aegis cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

