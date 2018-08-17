Short Interest in IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Increases By 77.8%

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,214,536 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the July 13th total of 1,808,031 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,573,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $111,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $305,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 59.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 201.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.72. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.56%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

