Short Interest in Energous Corp (WATT) Drops By 4.6%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,778,434 shares, a decline of 4.6% from the July 13th total of 6,057,246 shares. Currently, 30.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,205 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $12.86 on Friday. Energous has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $348.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. research analysts expect that Energous will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 4,927 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $80,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $163,791.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,325 shares of company stock valued at $530,581 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

