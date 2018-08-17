Short Interest in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Decreases By 40.5%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,089,728 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 13th total of 15,286,605 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $143,743,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $52,049,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $22,828,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,522,000 after buying an additional 2,077,127 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE CUZ opened at $9.36 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

