Shire PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $17.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (SHPG)

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $17.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shire’s FY2021 earnings at $18.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Shire in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.18.

Shares of SHPG stock opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shire by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Shire by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Shire by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

