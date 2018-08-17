SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 345.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:DCT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $68.37.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.02 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.90%. equities research analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

