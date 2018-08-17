SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $260.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $222.12 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

