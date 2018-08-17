SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Worldpay Inc (WP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WP. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,585,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,566,000.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WP opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Worldpay Inc has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $93.07.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WP. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.55.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

