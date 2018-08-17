SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 504.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Energizer by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,903,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.13 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.