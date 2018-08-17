Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $356,944.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox and BitForex. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokes (TKS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007958 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001450 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,447,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinelprotocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

