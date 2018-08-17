Senior (SNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior (LON:SNR) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 290 ($3.70) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 260 ($3.32).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Senior from GBX 336 ($4.29) to GBX 370 ($4.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Numis Securities raised their price target on Senior from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 315 ($4.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.57 ($4.11).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 318.80 ($4.07) on Monday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 199.20 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.40 ($3.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

