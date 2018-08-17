Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Position Lowered by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,230 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,557,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,261,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 175,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,905,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

SNH stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.73%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

