SenesTech Inc (SNES) Director Buys $12,650.00 in Stock

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Julia Ann Williams acquired 11,000 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.89. SenesTech Inc has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.56.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 205.29% and a negative net margin of 17,962.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. analysts anticipate that SenesTech Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNES. Zacks Investment Research raised SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 794,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

