Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,629 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

In related news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 12,050 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $608,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 14,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $718,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.64 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

