Sei Investments Co. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1,476.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

