Sei Investments Co. Has $13.40 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167,634 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,226,000 after purchasing an additional 853,399 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.