Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 35,817 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $43,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.39. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $126.62 and a twelve month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.19 per share, with a total value of $140,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $451,162.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.