Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $55.30 Million Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,510 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Red Hat comprises 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $55,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 88.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $226,655,000 after acquiring an additional 709,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Red Hat by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Red Hat by 393.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Red Hat by 9.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 975,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $145,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red Hat by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,428 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,670 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Hat stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,758. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the open-source software company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $6,339,928.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,518,605.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,379,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,271,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Red Hat to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Red Hat from $186.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.83.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

