Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $32,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 270.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $91.98 and a one year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

