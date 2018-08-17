Seele (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $700,154.00

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Seele token can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HADAX. Seele has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $700,154.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00278916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00156136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012101 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031555 BTC.

About Seele

Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,374,748 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, HADAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

