Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Second Sight Medical Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,713. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.08.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 418.82% and a negative return on equity of 432.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, VP Edward David Randolph sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $31,405.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Williams acquired 25,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,456.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,579,165 shares of company stock worth $5,629,244 and sold 27,213 shares worth $54,164. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

