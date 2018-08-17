Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Matador Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

