SeaChange International (SEAC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.4682390468886 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 17.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.