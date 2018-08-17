SCYNEXIS (SCYX) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 281.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.47. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 12,011.72%. equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 60.0% during the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.