SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 12,011.72% and a negative return on equity of 105.78%.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 68,830 shares during the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.47. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

