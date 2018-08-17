Scott E. Gnau Sells 12,210 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott E. Gnau sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $263,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hortonworks stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 1,125,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,282. Hortonworks Inc has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. equities analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hortonworks by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 691,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 113,413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

