Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Stake Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,983 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 37,307,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,871 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 28,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,656,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,793,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

