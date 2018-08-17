Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

