Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $246.01 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,411 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $246,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,916,000 after purchasing an additional 661,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,713,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,711,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,119,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,911,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,892 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,360. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

