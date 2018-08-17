Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,472,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,150. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.77.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

