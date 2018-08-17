Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,158. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $801.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $506,285.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,047.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

