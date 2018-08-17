Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.09 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,047.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.