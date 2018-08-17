Schneider National (SNDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schneider National, Inc. is a transportation and logistics services company. It provide portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions. The company operates primarily in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Schneider National, Inc. is based in Green Bay, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 21,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,989. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 39.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 339,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 73.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $21,517,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

