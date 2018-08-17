Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Reduced by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 85,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 16.7% during the second quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 92,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 110,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 57,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 35.5% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 514,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of SLB opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.