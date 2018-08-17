SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SCANA by 1,477.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,379 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SCANA by 19.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SCANA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,229,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SCANA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in SCANA by 3.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 640,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCG stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. SCANA Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.45 million. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. SCANA’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SCANA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

