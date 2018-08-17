Sanmina (SANM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SANM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 2,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,518. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sanmina will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $312,897.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

