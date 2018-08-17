Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for RWE (RWE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.48 ($25.55).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €21.21 ($24.10) on Tuesday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.31) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($26.45).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

