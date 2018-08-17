Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Tesla (TSLA) Price Target to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $315.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.31.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $26.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.97. The stock had a trading volume of 528,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,781. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,657,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $441,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 74,343.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 500,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.