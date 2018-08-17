salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $13.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $16.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $26,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $215,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,765.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and sold 579,842 shares valued at $79,566,055. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.7% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.