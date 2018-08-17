salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $165.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

NYSE CRM opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total value of $1,265,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $724,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and sold 579,666 shares valued at $79,539,741. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

