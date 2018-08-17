salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total transaction of $26,313.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and have sold 579,842 shares worth $79,566,055. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $55,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 111,906 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in salesforce.com by 28.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 227,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

