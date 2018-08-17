Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

